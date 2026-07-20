Woman, Husband Kill Her Lover In Thane Flat. Then A Voicemail Confession

A woman and her husband allegedly killed her lover at their rented flat in Maharashtra's Thane district and she "admitted" to the crime in a voicemail sent to the house owner, police said on Monday.

The decomposed body of the man, believed to be around 40 years old, was recovered from the locked flat in the Dombivli area on Monday morning after a foul smell was noticed, they said, adding that a search was on for the couple.

The crime came to light on Monday when the flat owner noticed a foul smell at the property. The residential unit, located in the Manpada locality, had been locked for the past four days, Senior Police Inspector (PI) Sandeepan Shinde said.

"Upon noticing the stench, the flat owner immediately tried to contact his tenant. In response, the tenant's wife sent a voicemail to the owner, purportedly confessing that her lover had been troubling her, due to which she and her husband killed him inside the house," he said.

The house owner immediately alerted the local authorities.

"Our teams rushed to the spot, broke open the door and found the highly decomposed body of a man inside the premises. The accused couple had left a washroom tap running, presumably to create ambient noise and wash away bodily fluids to delay detection," the official said.

The identity of the victim was yet to be established.

The body has been shifted to a government hospital for a post-mortem examination.

"Our teams are actively working on several leads and have been dispatched to various locations to track down the missing couple," Shinde said.

The Manpada police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the couple under Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and were probing the case.

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