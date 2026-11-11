Bengaluru Man Strangled By Mother, Her Lover After He Objected To Affair

A man from Bengaluru was strangled to death by his mother, her lover and four of the lover's friends after he objected to her extramarital relationship.

The incident occurred in Karnataka's Belagavi district. The victim has been identified as Vijay Narayan, a resident of RT Nagar in Bengaluru. His mother, Meena Narayan, worked as a manager at a beauty parlour and reportedly developed a relationship with Maharashtra-based Rakesh Jamuni, whom she had employed as her driver.

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Police said that when Vijay came to know about their relationship, he objected to it. The couple allegedly continued their relationship secretly and eventually plotted to kill him, believing he was an obstacle.

As part of the plan, Vijay was brought to Belagavi on the pretext of watching the Karnataka Rajyotsava celebrations. Meena and Rakesh allegedly joined hands with four of Rakesh's friends to execute the murder.

Vijay was strangled to death using a Karnataka flag. His body was found in an isolated area beside a highway on November 1, Karnataka Rajyotsava Day.

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Police cracked the case using the victim's mobile phone call detail records, which helped investigators uncover the alleged conspiracy and the involvement of his own mother.

Police have arrested six accused: Meena, Rakesh and his four friends, identified as Sachin, Manoj, Tammanna and Eknath.

