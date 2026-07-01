Selfies At Murder Site: Inside $32.8 Billion Dark Tourism Industry

"Where is the Siya spot?"

Today, this question is the first thing many visitors ask their guides when they arrive at Maharashtra's famous Lohagad Fort. For centuries, this 2,000-year-old marvel has drawn history buffs, photographers, and trekkers eager to witness its Maratha legacy, dramatic hilltop views, and the iconic Vinchu Kata (Scorpion's Tail).

But recently, the fort is seeing a massive 25 per cent spike in footfall for a very different reason. Following the tragic murder of Ketan Agarwal, who was allegedly thrown to his death from the fort by his fiancee Siya and her boyfriend, the location has gained a dark reputation. Visitors are now travelling from far and wide just to take pictures at this exact spot. The morbid curiosity grew so intense that the police were forced to temporarily shut the site down amidst their investigation.

There was a time when people would actively change their route to avoid a street or a house where a tragedy had taken place. Today, the opposite is happening. People are actively seeking out these sites. Why are we suddenly drawn to the dark side of history?

Multi-Billion Dollar Business Of 'Dark Tourism'

Academically, this phenomenon is called "Dark Tourism", a term coined by researchers John Lennon and Malcolm Foley to describe travel to sites associated with death, tragedy, and suffering.

While it sounds like a modern internet trend, the concept has actually been around for a long time. During the American Civil War in the 1860s, civilians would routinely pack picnic baskets and sit at a "safe distance" on nearby hills to watch the carnage of battle unfold before their eyes.

Today, this morbid fascination has evolved into a massive, global industry. Entire websites are now dedicated to helping tourists find the perfect macabre destination. The global dark tourism market is currently booming, estimated to reach USD 32.8 billion (Rs 3.16 Lakh Crore) in 2025, with forecasts projecting it toward a staggering USD 40 billion (Rs 4 Lakh Crore) by the early 2030s.

Across the world, some of the most visited tourist destinations are deeply rooted in tragedy. In 2024 alone:

Pompeii Archaeological Park (Italy): Drew over 4 million visitors to the ancient city buried by a volcanic eruption (forcing authorities to introduce a daily cap of 20,000 visitors).

9/11 Memorial & Museum (USA): Welcomed over 14 million total visitors to the site of the 2001 terrorist attacks.

Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum (Japan): Saw 2 million visitors paying respects at the site of the first atomic bombing.

Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial (Poland): Recorded 1.83 million visitors at the former concentration camp.

Pearl Harbour National Memorial (USA): Drew nearly 1.6 million visitors.

Why Do We Want to See Where Bad Things Happened?

It is easy to assume that people who visit these sites have a malicious obsession with death. However, psychologists argue that the real reasons are a complex mix of curiosity, the need for emotional release, and our own survival instincts.

Researchers point to a few core drivers:

Making Sense Of Mortality:

According to a 2025 study from the University of Tennessee, humans have an acute awareness of their own mortality. Psychologists call this "Terror Management Theory." By visiting sites of death in a safe, controlled environment, we try to make sense of our temporary nature on Earth. Paradoxically, confronting death often elevates a person's appreciation for simply being alive.

The Need To "See It To Believe It":

A 2016 study found that a direct "interest in death" is actually the least common reason people visit these places. Most travellers go for historical education, to pay tribute to victims, or out of a simple human need to verify that these incomprehensible, terrible events actually happened.

The "Rubbernecking" Reflex:

Much like how drivers instinctively slow down to look at a car crash on the highway, visitors are driven by a deep survival instinct. We want to see what happened to others to understand how to keep ourselves safe.

However, there is a fine line between paying respects and treating a tragedy like a spectacle. Dr Makhan Shakya, an Assistant Professor of Psychiatry (GMC Sheopur), notes the concerning side of this trend. "The sudden rush of crowds to the Pune fort after Ketan's murder shows a worrying trend in our society," he explains. "Normal people do not go to these crime spots because they love violence; they go because of natural human curiosity... But when we turn a place of real family grief into a weekend hangout or a spot for taking social media photos, we slowly lose our basic human kindness."

Why Do "True Crime Stories" Sell The Most?

If physical dark tourism is booming, its virtual sibling, the True Crime genre, is practically taking over the world. Watching gruesome thrillers and documentaries from the comfort of a sofa relies on the same human coping mechanism: the desire to confront horror in a safe environment.

Murder stories and serial killer documentaries dominate the media because they trigger a potent mix of adrenaline, puzzle-solving, and survival psychology. In the US, over 50 per cent of people say they enjoy true crime. Interestingly, the genre is overwhelmingly driven by women, who make up 73 per cent of true crime podcast listeners. Researchers note that women often consume this content as a form of subconscious survival training, learning red flags and cautionary tales.

When you watch a true-crime show, you experience a "double-dipping" effect. First, you get the adrenaline rush of witnessing a gruesome crime. Then, you get the psychological satisfaction of seeing the perpetrator caught and justice served.

The Indian Perspective: Thrills In A Safe Space

In India, this phenomenon is scaling rapidly. In fact, industry data from Ormax Media reveals that the Action, Crime, and Thriller (ACT) cluster completely dominates our streaming landscape, accounting for 43 per cent to 47 per cent of all new content launched on major paid and freemium platforms.

Because it guarantees high viewer retention, OTT giants like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and JioHotstar are investing heavily in real-world horrors and true-crime documentaries. Shows like House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths and The Hunt for Veerappan consistently hit global top-tier rankings and generate disproportionate revenue per user in the Indian market. Meanwhile, crime procedurals like Dahaad, Delhi Crime, and Criminal Justice have not only won international accolades but also act as primary subscriber magnets.

Whether you are standing in the silent courtyard of Jallianwala Bagh, walking the supposedly cursed streets of Bhangarh Fort, or streaming a chilling thriller from your phone, the underlying motive is the same. We use "controlled terror" to build psychological resilience.

This is perfectly exemplified by the recently launched series Raakh. Inspired by the infamous 1978 Ranga-Billa case in Delhi, the show has audiences flocking to watch it, even though the tragic details of the real case are widely known. Why? Because it allows the viewer to confront a notorious historical horror, feel the adrenaline rush, and yet remain completely protected in their own home.

The philosopher George Santayana famously said, "Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it." Dark tourism, whether physical or virtual, ensures we do not forget. When approached with respect, it converts sites of tragedy into spaces of learning.