They Booked Rs 17-Crore Palace For Wedding. Then She Pushed Fiance Off Cliff

It had all the trappings of a dream wedding. Till a deadly twist. Planned and executed allegedly by the fiancee and her lover.

The death of Ketan Agarwal, the young son of a prominent Pimpri-Chinchwad businessman, after a fall at Lohagad Fort while taking photos has taken a grim turn.

Police now say he was allegedly pushed into the valley by his fiancee and her lover.

The incident, which police described as "disturbing", has shocked both families and investigators.

"The question is how someone could be so ruthless," an officer probing the case said.

What Happened

Ketan Agarwal went trekking to Lohagad with his fiancee Siya Goyal on Thursday, June 18, to celebrate her birthday. He had planned a future with her and the couple was set to marry in November.

Initially, the fiance told police that Ketan slipped and fell into the valley while posing for photos. A rescue team retrieved the body after a three-hour operation.

However, the Lonavala Rural Police found inconsistencies during the probe. Mobile data, call records, and statements from people at the spot raised suspicion.

Police then detained the fiancee and her lover.

Investigators say his fiancee and her lover allegedly pushed Ketan into the deep valley. Police are now probing if anyone else aided the accused.

Grand Wedding Plans

Ketan was the son of well-known Pimpri-Chinchwad construction businessman Vishal Agarwal. His wedding was scheduled for November in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The families had booked a palace in Jaipur for Rs 17 crore and arranged two private planes to fly guests, sources said. Preparations were in full swing. "The families were happy. This incident has come as a huge shock to both families," a relative said.

Motive

According to police, Siya Goyal, Ketan's fiancee, did not want to marry him. She allegedly planned to get rid of him and took help from a friend - her lover. She took Ketan to Lohagad for trekking on her birthday. On getting an opportunity, the friend allegedly pushed Ketan into a deep valley with help from others. Ketan died on the spot. Police have registered a case and further investigation is under way. The accused are in custody.

(With Inputs From Yashpal Sonkamble)