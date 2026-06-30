"Want To See Where Siya Pushed Ketan": Lohagad Fort Sees 50% Rise In Tourists

It is a fort dating back to the 10th century and is associated with one of India's most iconic kings, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. If that wasn't enough, it is a UNESCO-recognised site and offers an accessible 2-3 hour trek through stunning landscapes.

But the historic site is now attracting visitors for one main reason: To see the spot where Ketan Agarwal was pushed into a gorge allegedly by his fiancee Siya Goyal and her lover, Chetan Chaudhary.

Footfall at the iconic Lohagad Fort, about 50 km from Pune, has gone up by over 50% since news of the murder broke last week, officials said.

"While approximately 1,000 tourists used to visit on holidays before, the figure has now risen to 1,500. The number of visitors on weekdays, which used to be around 400, has now crossed the 600 mark," said an official.

This was borne out when NDTV visited the fort on Tuesday.

READ | Siya Goyal's Brother Knew About Chetan. Why He Chose To Stay Silent

Lohagad Fort was closed early to allow the police to recreate the crime scene and there were several people who were waiting outside, disappointed that they could not get in. Many others were walking out of the fort and when people were asked why they had come, the answer was unanimous.

"Actually, we had planned to go trekking at Visapur Fort. But this tragic incident involving Ketan Agrawal has been making news across Maharashtra. So, we wanted to see what actually happened and where it happened. We were curious and wanted to see the actual spot where he was murdered. But since they closed the fort early today, we can't go up anymore," said a man from the state who was seated outside.

Another visitor from outside the state who was exiting the fort said he had come to Maharashtra to visit a friend in Pune.

"Because of the recent news, we became even more eager to come to the fort and see what happened," he said.

'Stay Cautious'

Pratik Bansode, who is also from Maharashtra and managed to go in before the fort was closed, said everyone was talking only about the murder case.

"I didn't initially plan on coming to Lohagad today. I left this morning, visited another spot and then ended up coming to Lohagad. As soon as I went up, the first thought in my mind was to see the exact spot from where Ketan was pushed by Siya. Many people who are going up right now are looking for that very spot. That is what everyone is discussing, whether it's children or the elderly," he said.

"When I went to the spot, I felt deep sorrow thinking about what must have gone through that boy's mind when he was pushed. All the dreams he had built for his marriage were shattered in a second when that girl pushed him. I would also like to share a message that people need to stay alert and cautious. They had allegedly tried something similar with Ketan once before, but he survived. Even after that, he trusted her and came here," Bansode added.

Mukesh Mali, a tourist, shared similar views.

"Even if you love someone, you shouldn't get blinded by it, and should keep your guard up. People need to remain a bit cautious," he said.

Murder

Ketan left home on the morning of June 18 and picked up Siya, 20, from Kiwale bridge on the Pune-Mumbai highway before finally heading to the fort. At 10.45 am, Siya called Ketan's mother, claiming that he had accidentally fallen into a gorge at the fort.

READ | 'Friends, Not In Relationship': Siya Goyal's Mother On Chetan Chaudhary Link

The death was initially thought to be accidental but Ketan's family became suspicious and filed a police complaint. A probe revealed that Siya and Chetan had been plotting the murder for a while and the 20-year-old had tried to kill him the same way, at the same fort, four days earlier as well.