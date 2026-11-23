A train connecting Ayodhya to Nepal will be flagged off today. PM Narendra Modi and Nepal's Prime Minister Balen Shah will flag off the Saryu-Kamala Express between Ayodhya and Janakpur Dham via videoconferencing. The train is named after the two rivers Ayodhya and Janakpur Dham are known for.

The train will link the birthplace of Lord Ram in Ayodhya and the birthplace of Sita in Nepal. The weekly service will start operating for passengers from November 28, boosting travel between India and Nepal.

The train will cover the 604-kilometre distance between Ayodhya Cantt and Janakpur Dham in approximately 19 hours. Passengers will not have to change trains during the journey.

Saryu-Kamala Express: Stations, Route And More

The train will stop at 10 railway stations during its journey between Ayodhya and Janakpur. The stops include Jaynagar, Madhubani, Shisho, Sitamarhi, Raxaul, Narkatiaganj, Gorakhpur, Basti, Mankapur and Ayodhya Dham.

The new train will leave from Ayodhya on Monday at 5:50 pm and arrive at Janakpur Dham on Tuesday at 12:40 pm. The return service will depart from Janakpur Dham at 1:10 pm local time on Saturday and arrive at Ayodhya on Sunday at 8:10 am.

The Saryu-Kamala Express will have a 17-coach LHB train with AC, sleeper, and other classes. The direct service between Ayodhya and Janakpur will strengthen the religious, cultural, and social ties between India and Nepal.

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The service will provide passengers with better access to prominent religious and cultural centres and reinforce the shared civilisational heritage between the two countries. The increase in connectivity can also support local hotels, businesses, transport operators and tourism, contributing to economic activity in the connected regions.

The project will facilitate religious tourism in both places. It will strengthen travel in the Ramayana Circuit, according to the state government. The infrastructure initiative is expected to create jobs in the border areas of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Nepal.

The Ayodhya-Janakpur Express is not the only transport project connecting India and Nepal. Work is also progressing on the Jaynagar-Bijalpura-Bardibas and Jogbani-Biratnagar rail links. The proposed Raxaul-Kathmandu railway line is another project to improve cross-border connectivity.

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