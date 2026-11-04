After Tusshar Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana Gets Extortion Call From 'Lawrence Bishnoi Gang'

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has received an extortion call, with the caller claiming to be a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and demanding crores of rupees. The police are currently matching the voice with their existing records.

Actor Tusshar Kapoor also recently received a similar threatening audio message from a caller identifying as 'Harry Boxer'.

As part of the probe, the Crime Branch's technical team examined the audio recording of the threat call and compared it with official voice samples of Harry Boxer available in its database. Senior police sources said the voice samples did not match, strengthening suspicions that the caller may have falsely used the name of a Lawrence Bishnoi gang member to threaten the actor and extort money.

These calls add to a growing list of actors facing threats and stalking, following a recent firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff.

Shroff was attacked when he was travelling in his car in Mumbai's Juhu on October 18. The 36-year-old actor escaped unhurt, while his driver and a bystander were injured in the attack.

Members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the firing. The police have named jailed gangster Bishnoi's aide, Anil Pandit, as a wanted accused.

13 people, including the alleged shooters, have so far been arrested in the case.

The shooters had allegedly also scouted the residences of several Bollywood stars, including Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar.

Bollywood Celebrities Step Up Security

The firing incident involving Tiger Shroff has triggered a wave of concern across the film industry, with celebrities and their security teams becoming increasingly cautious.

Speaking to NDTV, actor Ronit Roy, who runs his own private security company, confirmed that there has been an increase in demand for security cover among celebrities.

"Yes, there has been a demand to increase security cover among celebs. It's all preventive in nature. Everyone wants to be careful and feel protected," he said.

NDTV also spoke to several security personnel associated with celebrity protection, who confirmed that security arrangements for their celebrity clients have been strengthened following the firing incident.

Amitabh Bachchan, during his traditional Sunday appearance outside his Juhu residence, was also seen greeting fans from behind a bulletproof glass enclosure, while son Abhishek Bachchan stood nearby, keeping a close watch on the security arrangements.

Amitabh Bachchan greets fans from inside a bulletproof shell outside his residence 'Jalsa', in Mumbai on Sunday

Photo Credit: ANI

Shah Rukh Khan's birthday celebrations at Mannat on November 2 also offered a glimpse of the changing security protocols. Police personnel were deployed in large numbers, and the entire lane outside his residence was heavily guarded. Fans were initially not allowed to gather outside the bungalow.

However, Shah Rukh made a special appearance later that evening, arriving at Mannat with his family to greet his fans. Unlike his usual birthday appearances, the actor maintained a considerable distance from the crowd. Instead of coming closer to the boundary wall or standing on the specially constructed staircase, he waved to fans from the terrace of his residence.