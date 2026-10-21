3 Innovas, 3 Routes, 3 States: How Tiger Shroff's Shooters Were Brought To Mumbai

The police convoy carrying three people allegedly involved in firing at actor Tiger Shroff had changed routes thrice and swapped the accused four times in cars during their journey from Rajasthan's Kota to Mumbai.

The alleged shooters -- Hritik Kumar alias Roshan (22) from Bihar and Rehan (18) and Phool Singh (18) from Haryana -- were arrested from the Pune-Jaipur Superfast Express at Kota Railway Station on Monday morning, a day after firing at Shroff's car in Mumbai's Juhu. The actor escaped unhurt, while his driver and a bystander were injured in the attack claimed by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

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The three accused, who were planning to flee to Nepal, were handed over to Mumbai Police by the Kota Police and formally arrested.

Tiger Shroff's Shooters' Journey From Kota

The convoy started with two private cars, a white-coloured and a silver-metallic-coloured Innova Crysta, from Kota around 10:30 AM on Tuesday, with an NDTV team following them during the around 900-kilometre journey on the Delhi–Mumbai Expressway.

Photo Credit: NDTV

The accused were initially kept in the white-coloured Innova Crysta, while the police officers sat in the other car.

The two cars took a stop around 6:45 PM near Bharuch in Gujarat, and the accused were transferred to the silver-metallic Innova.

The white-coloured Innova then slowed down to below 40 km/h, while the other one drove at around 130 to 140 km/h on the expressway.

Photo Credit: NDTV

A Maharashtra-registered silver-metallic-coloured Innova Crysta carrying officials in plain clothes then joined the convoy at around 9:30 PM. They then stopped at a restaurant, and an officer went inside. Moments later, the officer came out without ordering anything.

At around 10:10 PM, the Maharashtra-registered Innova stopped at a petrol pump in Valsad in Gujarat, and all the three cars assembled together. The convoy then crossed Vapi and entered Maharashtra around 10.50 PM.

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After about a journey of 16 hours, the convoy reached Mumbai at around 2:30 AM and the accused were taken to a hospital for a medical examination.

Photo Credit: NDTV

The accused were shifted from one car to another at least four times, with the Mumbai Police's Crime Branch sources saying that the officers were questioning them during the journey.

The Attack On Tiger Shroff

The attack on Tiger Shroff, the son of actor Jackie Shroff, took place when he was coming back after playing football around 7 PM on Sunday.

The 36-year-old actor, who was sitting in the front passenger seat of his BMW, escaped unhurt, while his driver and an autorickshaw driver were injured in the incident.

Multiple videos that surfaced after the attack showed two men firing at least seven rounds at the car.

Following the firing, Shroff was seen getting out of the vehicle and seen driving the car to take his injured driver to the hospital.

Tiger Shroff's Shooters' Escape Plan

The two accused then joined the third one on a bike and fled.

A motorcycle, allegedly used by the shooters, was found abandoned in Andheri.

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The accused then fled to Surat and boarded a Jaipur-bound train. The three were supposed to go to Delhi on a bus and then flee to Nepal.