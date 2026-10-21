How 2 Women From UP Carried Guns To Mumbai For Tiger Shroff's Shooters

The Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested four persons in connection with the firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai. According to sources, the four were part of a module allegedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang that supplied weapons to the accused who fired shots at the actor's car on Sunday evening.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Kunal, Sumit, Radha and Babita, all aged between 19 and 23. While Kunal and Sumit are from Sonipat in Haryana, Radha and Babita are from Uttar Pradesh.

According to investigators, Kunal, who had recently been released on bail in another case, was in contact with Anil Pandit, who has claimed responsibility for the attack on the actor. Pandit, who allegedly operates the gang's activities from the US, claimed responsibility in an audio message.

Radha and Babita allegedly transported the weapons used in the attack to Mumbai at Kunal's behest and handed them over to the accused, according to sources. The four have since been handed over to the Mumbai Police by the Delhi Police Special Cell.

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With these arrests, investigators believe they have uncovered the entire module involved in supplying the weapon used in the firing incident.

Anil Pandit (Right) of Bishnoi gang claimed responsibilty of attack on Tiger Shroff. NDTV Photo

Sequence Of Events

According to investigators, after being released from jail, Kunal came in contact with Anil Pandit through a friend from Harsana village in Haryana. He subsequently began communicating with Pandit through an encrypted messaging app.

At Pandit's behest, Kunal allegedly procured a pistol and 20 cartridges from Amritsar.

About two months ago, Kunal met Radha, briefed her about his activities and persuaded her to transport the weapon to Mumbai.

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On October 15, three days before the firing, Kunal dropped Radha and Babita at New Delhi Railway Station, from where they boarded a train to Mumbai. The pistol was concealed inside Radha's bag. During the journey, Kunal remained in contact with the two women through an encrypted messaging app and relayed instructions from Pandit.

Three accused in Tiger Shroff shooting case

Photo Credit: NDTV Photo

The two women reached Dadar station on October 17, a day before the attack, and checked into a hotel. Around 11 am, a minor boy arrived near the hotel to collect the bag from Radha.

On October 18, the three accused - Hritik, Rehan and Phool Singh - allegedly carried out the attack at around 7 pm.

Following the incident, Pandit allegedly informed Kunal that the shooters were stranded in Mumbai and instructed him to arrange for their departure from the city.

On the same day, Radha and Babita boarded the Haridwar Express from Dadar to return to Delhi. They were apprehended at New Delhi Railway Station on October 20. Kunal and Sumit were arrested in Sonipat, Haryana.

Hritik, Rehan and Phool Singh were arrested the next day from a train in Rajasthan's Kota as they tried to flee.