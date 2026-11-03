Kerala Man Accused In Child Abuse Case Walks Out Of Jail, Tries To Kill Her

A man who was released on bail in a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) case tried to kill the survivor by attempting to slit her throat on Monday in Kerala's Ernakulam district.

Weeks after walking out of jail, Mohammed Adnan, a resident of Perumani near Arakkappady, allegedly broke into the girl's house in the afternoon, assaulted her and tried to kill her with a knife.

The incident happened at around 2 pm on Monday. A young neighbour who rushed into the house, seeing the commotion, managed to rescue her.

The girl suffered injuries to both hands while trying to defend herself. The accused allegedly dragged her out of her home and attacked her with a knife.

Describing the incident, the neighbour stated that he barely managed to save the girl from the attack and got injured.

"I saw her being dragged out of her home with a knife near her neck. I went near and managed to stop the attacker. In this fight, I got injured by the knife. But I was able to save the girl," stated the neighbour.

The accused fled before police arrived.

After police and residents searched the area, they caught him in a nearby forest area.

Police said the original POCSO case was registered on August 8, 2026. The accused spent nearly two and a half months in judicial custody before being released on bail on October 18.

The accused has been arrested, produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody.