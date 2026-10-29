CCTV Shows How Ghaziabad Woman, Gym Trainer Plotted Husband's Murder

The CCTVs have captured how a woman and her gym trainer allegedly plotted the attack on her husband in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad.

The victim, Shashank Kantharia, was allegedly stabbed at least 12 times by Pratap Singh, minutes after his wife, Priya Sharma, left their house in Vasundhara on the morning of October 26. Priya and Pratap have been arrested.

One of the CCTV footages, accessed by NDTV, shows Priya leaving her house at the Jagriti Resident Welfare Association Society in Vasundhara Sector-1, at 5:17 am on October 26. She was seen driving out in her car.

Around 5:20 AM, Pratap was seen running in the society, and heading to her house. He then allegedly stabbed Shashank while he was sleeping.

The neighbours, however, heard his screams and the couple's 3-year-old child crying, and rushed out of their homes. Around 5:23 am, Pratap fled the house. Neighbours said they saw two knives in his hands.

As Pratap ran out, neighbours who were walking in the area got suspicious and chased him. Neighbours, however, said that he kept running and told them that nothing has happened.

Later, with the help of two bikers and the society guard, he was caught at the society's main gate.

Neighbours then discovered Shashank about 20 minutes later at the top floor of the building. He was rushed to a hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

The society where the couple lives requires approval by residents for any outsider to enter, and Priya is said to have facilitated the entry of Pratap inside the house.

The police said that Priya also allegedly left the gate unlocked, making it easier for Pratap to entered the house.

It Was Priya's Second Marriage

Shashank, originally from Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi, married Priya about four years ago. According to police, it was Priya's second marriage.

Both had a government job, and their families said that they didn't have any dispute.

Priya and Pratap allegedly grew close after she started visited his gym, the "Fitness Headquarters", the police said.

She had been going to the gym for the past seven to eight months, and they began chatting on WhatsApp.

Police said Pratap told them during questioning that the two planned to marry.

The police said that Shashank had found out about the relationship and was planning to move to a different location after Diwali in November. The two then made a plan to kill him, police said.

They said Pratap and Priya met while out for a run on the morning of October 25 and discussed killing Shashank.

Police said Priya would sometimes stay home, saying she was unwell. After Shashank left for the office, she would allegedly invite Pratap over.