Bengaluru Man Invites Online Date Home. Then A Transgender Shock And A Rs 20 Lakh Loot

In a shocking incident in Bengaluru, a man who befriended a person through an online dating app ended up being robbed of gold jewellery worth Rs 20 lakh.

The incident took place on October 22 at a house in Chandra Layout.

According to the complaint, the house owner and his wife had gone out of town, leaving the house keys with a friend who was staying there. During this time, the friend allegedly connected with a 'woman' through the online dating app and invited her to the house.

However, he was in for a shock when the visitor removed the mask and he realised that the person he had invited was a transgender.

Around 10 minutes later, another transgender arrived at the house, and the two allegedly threatened the man at knifepoint. They then broke the bedroom door and looted gold jewellery kept inside a cupboard.

The accused allegedly escaped with 226 grams of gold jewellery valued at approximately Rs 20 lakh.

After learning about the incident, the house owner returned and approached the police station, and filed a complaint.

Acting on the complaint, the police arrested two accused, identified as Nazia and Syed Moushin. Further investigation is underway.