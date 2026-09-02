Bengaluru Man Reveals How He Lost Money In Dating Scam: 'She Asked Me To Pay Online'

A Bengaluru man has become the latest victim of a dating app scam after matching with a woman who lured him into a trap and forced him to shell out an unidentified sum of money for a fake package. In a social media post titled, "Bangalore dating scam alert," the victim detailed that he had been talking to a woman named Shelly for the past few days, having matched with her on a dating app.

Though his hectic work schedule delayed the meeting, the man said he finally decided to meet her when he got some time off at the office.

"So I found Shelly on a dating app. We went on to talk for days. I couldn't meet her due to a hectic office. But we were talking in between. Now today, I was free from the office, so I planned to meet her," the man wrote.

However, before the meeting, the woman told him to get her a package from another person named 'Ron'. She also told him to pay the amount online as she would give cash in return.

"I did get weird but did not say much as she said her mother has a business and she has more cash than money online," the man said.

"I got there to Ron's location; this guy says he is packing it, and meanwhile you can pay. I got sceptical at first and asked him to come first. But in the end I did pay."

Throughout this exchange, the man said he was talking to Shelly, who was in a completely different location. She once again asked him to get cigarettes, saying she had forgotten to order. However, by the time the victim got back, both had blocked him.

"Now after this, both of them are not reachable. Both stopped replying. Meaning they were both in contact while doing this and carefully planned to fool people and steal their money," the man said.

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Social Media Reactions

As the post gained traction, social media users empathised with the individual, adding that his story may serve as a reminder for others to be wary in similar situations.

"People here are making fun of you, but good on you for sharing; even if it helps one person, that is something," said one user, while another added: "Sorry to hear that this happened to you. Sometimes when we don't pay heed to our internal spider sense - we ignore it. That's just us being humans. There is nothing wrong with that."

A third commented: "I was talking to her on Bumble as well a month ago. seemed pretty chill, but I got busy and ghosted her. That seems like a really good thing I did now."

A fourth said: "You can report the incident on 1930 for Cyber Crime. It will help you to get the amount back and report the suspect details like phone number and any other details you might have."