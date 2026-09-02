'Treated Like Insect': Techie Feels Like Resigning Every Day After Quitting Startup For MNC

A mid-level software engineer who left a well-known startup for a multinational bank has admitted to wanting to resign every day after making the switch. In a social media post titled, 'Left a startup, joined an MNC as an SDE2, feel like resigning every day,' the techie described the toxic work culture at the place, which included several layers of bureaucracy which made executing any project a tedious task.

The techie said they were immediately put under an 'urgent project', but the team was told to figure out the intricacies on their own.

"I left a well-known startup to join JPMC as a software engineer. It's been 3.5 months and I am sick of how toxic and slow the work has become," the techie said.

"12-14 hours of work every day, so much bureaucracy, chasing people over text and email, getting yelled at by the manager who does not care about you, and seeing my peers getting removed from the team who joined with me because they weren't able to 'figure it out,'" they added.

Describing the experience as hell, the techie said no one during the interview process had told them about the kind of work they would be doing after onboarding.

"I was told that I will be joining a different manager with an existing team. My reporting was changed 3 times in the first month. Manager finds it normal to text you at 10 pm asking for updates," they said.

The techie highlighted that their old startup, which also had long working hours during important releases, felt like heaven in comparison.

"I am making enough money now but I hate waking up every day to go to work. I feel mentally exhausted and physically my body shakes at the thought of going to work," they said.

"Should I resign? Should I go back to the old company? My EM told me when I left that the doors are always open. My TL from the old company still says to come back. Life is hell in this bank. Here I am being treated like an insect. I feel like resigning without even talking to my old company at this point."

Check The Viral Post Here:

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'Talk With Your Team'

As the post went viral, a section of social media users suggested the techie prioritise their health while others said they should brave it out as things might slow down by the end of the year.

"Just a phase; usually things slow down by the end of the year in JPMC. Talk with your team if it's always like this," said one user while another added: "Same here bro, I also left a startup to join a well-known MNC. I have to take permission for small things that a work supposed to be done in a week stretches for months. I have started looking for new opportunities already."

A third commented: "Honestly, if the old company's doors are genuinely open, talk to them before resigning. Money matters, but 12-14 hour days plus constant anxiety isn't suitable. Growth and decent team culture are worth a lot too."

A fourth said: "Banking companies treat all their employees like an analyst. They don't look at you like a developer. They will look at you like fodder that can be used to maximise profits. The pay matches the treatment. "