Actor Tusshar Kapoor Gets Rs 5 Crore Extortion Call From Lawrence Bishnoi Gang

Actor Tusshar Kapoor allegedly received an extortion call from a person claiming to be a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and demanding Rs 5 crore.

However, a preliminary investigation by the Mumbai Crime Branch has raised doubts about the caller's identity, with police suspecting that the threat may have been a hoax.

According to police sources, the caller introduced himself as "Harry Boxer", an alleged member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, and demanded money from the actor. Tusshar Kapoor immediately informed Mumbai Police, following which the matter was handed over to the Anti-Extortion Cell and the Crime Branch for investigation.

The threat call to actor Tusshar Kapoor comes weeks after actor Tiger Shroff was targeted in a shooting incident in Mumbai that was allegedly claimed by individuals linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Voice Samples Do Not Match

As part of the probe, the Crime Branch's technical team examined the audio recording of the threat call and compared it with official voice samples of Harry Boxer available in its database.

According to senior police sources, the voice samples did not match, strengthening suspicions that the caller may have falsely used the name of a Lawrence Bishnoi gang member to intimidate the actor and extort money.

Investigators also examined the recording alongside other available audio samples of Harry Boxer. The preliminary voice analysis similarly found no match between the voices, further suggesting that the caller may have been impersonating him.

Police Tracing Caller

Mumbai Crime Branch is now trying to identify the person behind the call and trace the origin of the threatening communication.

Police are investigating whether the caller deliberately used the name of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang to create fear and pressure the actor into paying the demanded amount.

No FIR Registered Yet

Police sources said Tusshar Kapoor lodged the complaint around a week ago. However, no FIR has been registered in the case so far.

The investigation remains underway as officials continue efforts to identify the caller and determine the source of the alleged extortion threat.