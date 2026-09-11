"There Was A Battalion Waiting For Me To Fall": Tusshar Kapoor Reveals The Pressure Of Being Jeetendra's Son

Tusshar Kapoor made his Bollywood debut in 2001, and since then, the actor has established himself as one of the prominent faces of the entertainment industry. However, Tusshar Kapoor admits that being the son of a well-known star comes with its own set of challenges.

During an interview with Free Press Journal, the actor shared that being Jeetendra's son meant people in the industry had a lot of expectations from him when he first entered. “When you are from a film family, an accomplished star's son, you know, son of an accomplished star, I mean, then there is an expectation, especially within the film industry or within the trade, where no matter how much you do, the glass is always considered half empty rather than half full,” Tusshar shared, revealing that he had “tough” times during his initial days.

Recalling his struggling days in the industry, the actor continued, “Trying to ignore the noise that comes with being a star's son. It's not a red carpet for sure. Of course, there's a huge battalion of pull-downers who were waiting for you to fall.” Although the Golmaal actor admitted that coming from a film family helps star kids secure their first film, they still have to prove themselves.

“It's an Agneepath in a sense, but one has to be grateful that getting your first film is easier when you are from a family that belongs to the film fraternity,” Tusshar shared, adding, “You get your first break. But to complete that film, to bring it in front of people, and for that film to work at the box office, these things are not in your hand (but to complete that film, to bring it in front of people, and for that film to work at the box office, these things are not in your hand).”

Tusshar Kapoor is the son of actors Jeetendra and Shobha Kapoor. His elder sister Ektaa Kapoor is a renowned television and film producer. Tusshar made his debut in the 2001 film Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai. He appeared in multiple films, including Kyaa Dil Ne Kahaa, the Golmaal franchise, Kyaa Super Kool Hain Hum, Jeena Sirf Merra Liya and Kucch To Hai.

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