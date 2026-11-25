A government school teacher in Madhya Pradesh's Guna has been arrested after a Class 12 female student alleged that he sent her objectionable texts over WhatsApp.

The student said the teacher, Narendra Kushwaha, also asked her out.

"Are you free at 5 PM? Let's go out. You will be free by 8 PM," Kushwaha said in his WhatsApp messages, accessed by NDTV.

In a written complaint to the District Collector, senior police officers and the school principal, the student said he initiated a casual conversation on Children's Day (November 14).

He then sent a series of objectionable messages between November 18 and 20, the student alleged.

She also alleged that he had asked her to "wear clothes of my choice".

"Aapki baat alag hai (You are different)," one of his texts to the student read.

"You will have to take care of me," he wrote.

He also asked her to "make him sleep".

He also asked her to tell him if he 'could help her with anything'.

The student also alleged that he had a 'secret room' in the computer lab of the school.

When she resisted, he threatened to deduct her marks, the student claimed.

She said he partitioned off a section of the lab with curtains and alleged he would take female students into this space to talk with them.

The teacher had also reportedly engaged in similar conversations with some other students.

(With inputs from Sunny Pawan)