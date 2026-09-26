3 Of Family Killed As SUV Rams Truck In Maharashtra. Driver Had Fallen Asleep

A man, his wife and their three-year-old child died in a tragic accident on the Samruddhi Expressway on Saturday, officials said.

The family was travelling from Nashik to Jalna in their Mahindra XUV car when the driver suddenly rammed the vehicle into the back of a moving container.

The accident happened near the Verul to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar stretch of the Samruddhi Expressway.

Visuals of the incident show that the car had slid under the truck, causing a huge impact. Other photos show the car being mangled in the front, with its windshield broken and bonnet completely damaged.

The victims have been identified as Pratik Ramkisan Jagdale and his wife, Shreya Rajendra Pandey. The name of the child, aged 3, has not been disclosed yet.

According to preliminary reports, Jagdale, who was driving the car, possibly fell asleep at the wheel, leading the car to crash into the huge container.

The accident caused chaos on the expressway. Upon receiving information about the incident, a Quick Response Team reached the spot and recovered the bodies of the victims.

Daulatabad police have registered a case and are investigating the exact circumstances of the incident.

(With inputs from Mohsin Sheikh)