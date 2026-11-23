"Punjab defamed" became the key theme of the outrage after a clip claimed to be from the quiz show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' showed a question that said criminals were "not afraid" of carrying out bomb blasts in the state. As it turns out, the clip -- based on which a legal notice was sent to the channel Sony and host Amitabh Bachchan -- was a doctored bit from an episode that aired four years ago. And the question was never asked.

The alleged question was loaded with an inference about the performance of the AAP government in Punjab, which goes to polls in another three months or so. It said, in Hindi: "Haal hi mein inmein se kis rajya mein apradhi thanon mein bam blast karne se dar nahin rahe hain?" That would translate to: "Recently, in which of these states are criminals not afraid to carry out bomb blasts in police stations?"

The clip never actually used a question mark, had a font that is not used on the show, and repeatedly showed the contestant sitting quietly while Amitabh Bachchan (or his AI voice, actually) spoke.

A check using reverse-image search led to the Diwali week airing from October 2022, part of KBC Season 14 Episode 58.

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Actual watching of the entire part with that contestant, Dr Samit Sen, showed that there was a tangential Punjab connection of the real Rs 12,50,000 question, though it was actually about a world-famous painter. Dr Samit Sen, the first contestant from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands in 22 years, was asked: "Which of these artists was born in Budapest to a Hungarian mother and an Indian father?" Dr Sen gave the wrong answer, FN Souza.

The correct answer was Amrita Sher-Gil, whose father was Umrao Singh Sher-Gil Majithia, an Indian Punjabi Jat Sikh aristocrat. Her mother was Marie Antoinette Gottesman, a Jewish Hungarian opera singer from an affluent family.

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Dr Samit Sen gave the wrong answer to the actual question too. Screenshot from YouTube/@KBCIndia

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But the AI clip showing the "bomb blasts" question caught on, with even BJP national spokesperson RP Singh sharing it. He captioned his November 19 post: "Ha ha ha! Those who showed false dreams of change in Punjab! In Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh Bachchan asked the question: in which state of India have bomb blasts at police stations become commonplace? The answer is: Punjab!"

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) reacted on Monday, a day after the legal notice sent by a Sangrur resident, and called the clip fake. AAP spokesperson Baltej Singh Pannu told NDTV, "The Shiromani Akali Dal makes the fake video to defame Punjab and gain politically from it." The SAD had not yet reacted, and the origins of the AI clip remained untraced.

The legal notice was sent by advocate Inderjit Arora on behalf of his client Ranjit Singh, a Sangrur resident.

Arora had already said he wasn't sure if the clip was even real, and that he was threatening legal action based on what he had seen in a screenshot.

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"Three to four days ago, one of my clients approached me and showed me a screenshot and a video from KBC... In it, a question was asked about 'which state in today's time has criminals carrying out bomb attacks on police stations without any fear'," Arora said.

"I did not feel that this was a general knowledge question; this is a direct attempt to defame a state," he alleged.

"For this reason, I have sent a legal notice to Sony TV and Amitabh Bachchan, demanding that it be immediately removed from national media, and if this video was made from their show, they should issue an unconditional apology," he said, adding that the channel could clarify if the clip was not real.

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Sony and Bachchan have not reacted yet, nor has any case been filed by the lawyer who sent the notice threatening to sue them.

The notice called on Bachchan and Sony to immediately remove the "objectionable question and its related video clips", and issue a public apology and clarification to the people of Punjab, and a written reply within 15 days.

(Inputs by Gurpreet Singh Chhina)