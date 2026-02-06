Malayalam Actor Maniyanpilla Raju Involved In Hit-And-Run, 2 Injured

Senior Malayalam actor Maniyanpilla Raju has been accused of involvement in a hit-and-run incident that left two young men injured in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, late last night.

According to initial information, the actor's car allegedly hit a motorcycle carrying two young men near Trivandrum Club, before speeding away from the spot. Following the incident, Raju reportedly remained unreachable for nearly ten hours.

Police have begun an investigation into the circumstances of the crash.

Both injured were rushed to the hospital. One has suffered a leg fracture, while the other is being treated for a spinal injury.

The injured were identified as 20-year-olds Sooraj and Nidev, residents of Thiruvananthapuram. According to the police, the accident occurred around 9.30 pm on Thursday in front of the Trivandrum Club on the Vellayambalam-Vazhuthakkad road.

A case has been registered against the driver of the car for rash driving, negligent act endangering life and refusing to attend to a person injured in an accident, under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act, PTI reported.

Police, following a preliminary probe, confirmed that the vehicle was driven by Raju.

Raju, who appeared at the police station on Friday morning, told reporters that a motorcycle hit his car. "I was driving the car slowly to cross the road when the motorcycle hit the vehicle. I heard a noise and saw someone falling down. After leaving the place, I contacted a person and asked him to arrange an ambulance," he said.

He confirmed that the car was driven by him and that he left the scene due to his health condition. "I am a cancer patient and have now been diagnosed with chikungunya. Also, my wife was alone at home," he said.

Raju said he had contacted the police and informed them of his inability to appear at night. "I told them that I would appear in the morning. The vehicle will be surrendered to the police," he said, according to PTI.