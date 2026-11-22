A group of passengers waiting for a bus, including a woman carrying a child, escaped miraculously from what could have been a serious accident after a speeding car crashed into a library building at Mannurkonam near Nedumangad in Kerala.

The accident occurred around 1:54 pm on the Mannur-Vithura road, near the People's Library at Mannurkonam Junction.

According to preliminary information, the car, travelling at high speed from the Chullimanoor side, veered off the road and crashed into the library building, narrowly missing four passengers standing nearby.

The incident was captured on CCTV. A woman is seen standing, carrying her child with a school bag, along with a group of other passengers. A brown-coloured Wagon R suddenly speeds towards them after losing control, almost crashing into the people standing near the library. The crowd barely manages to escape when the car crashes into the building.

The passengers had just attended a women's entrepreneurship training programme at the library and were waiting for a bus to return home.

The driver, identified as Anil Kumar (56), a resident of Ponmudi, is believed to have fallen asleep at the wheel, leading to the accident.

Anil Kumar's mother-in-law, Glory, who was travelling in the car, sustained minor injuries. She received treatment at the Nedumangad District Hospital. The occupants of the car reportedly escaped with minor injuries.

The impact damaged a pillar of the People's Library building, which was constructed in 1982. Library authorities expressed concern that the structural damage could affect the stability of the building.

The front portion of the car was also badly damaged in the crash.

The incident has raised concerns over road safety, particularly near public buildings and bus waiting areas.