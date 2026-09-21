On Camera, Man Flung Into Air, Dragged On Roof After Speeding Car Hits Cycle In Amritsar

In a hit-and-run case, a man was critically injured after being struck by a speeding car on the Naushehra Bypass on Majitha Road in Amritsar.

The incident was caught on a CCTV camera, which showed the car hitting the man as he was crossing the road on his cycle.

The impact was so severe that the man was flung into the air. He was also dragged a few meters on the car's roof before falling onto the road, while the driver sped away from the scene.

The man suffered serious injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital. His condition is said to be critical, officials said.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

"We are trying to identify and trace the vehicle with the help of CCTV footage," police said.