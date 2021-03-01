Family Members Of 34 People Killed In 2018 Amritsar Train Tragedy To Get Jobs

In 2018, a train ploughed into crowd that was on the tracks while watching burning of Ravana effigy

The Punjab government on Monday decided to provide jobs to a family member each of 34 people killed in the 2018 Amritsar train accident by relaxing existing recruitment norms.

The decision was taken by the state Cabinet at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh here, an official statement said.

On October 19, 2018, 58 people were killed and 71 injured when a train ploughed into a crowd that had spilled onto the tracks while watching the burning of a Ravana effigy near Amritsar.

On a proposal of the deputy commissioner of Amritsar, the Chief Minister's Office, after detailed deliberations, decided that one member each of the 34 families of the 58 dead be considered for a job in various institutions and departments of the state on the basis of their academic qualifications, the statement said.