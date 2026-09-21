Undertrial Prisoner Murdered In Delhi Jail After Dispute Over Tobacco

An undertrial prisoner has been killed inside Central Jail No. 10 in Delhi's Rohini on Monday, in an attack allegedly carried out by two fellow inmates. The man, identified as Pramod, was reportedly attacked with a sharp weapon.

According to sources, the attack took place inside Rohini Jail at around 12:00 pm. Pramod, who was lodged in the jail as an undertrial in a case under the Arms Act, was allegedly attacked with a sharp weapon by two fellow inmates, identified as Bhola and Mukesh.

Read: Man Took Rs 100 Bribe 31 Years Ago, Will Now Spend A Year In Jail At 75

Following the attack, Pramod was rushed to hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Preliminary information suggests that Pramod was allegedly selling tobacco inside the jail, and the attack reportedly stemmed from a dispute connected to this. His fellow inmates, Bhola and Mukesh, are accused of carrying out the assault.

Pramod had been in judicial custody in connection with a case registered under the Arms Act. The police are now investigating the incident and working to establish the complete sequence of events that led to his death.