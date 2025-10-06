Undertrial Prisoner Celebrates Birthday Inside Bengaluru Jail, Video Goes Viral

A video of an undertrial prisoner, a 'rowdy-sheeter', cutting cake to celebrate his birthday inside Bengaluru's Parappana Agrahara central jail has gone viral, prompting an investigation by the police.

The 50-second clip showed the prisoner, Srinivasa alias Gubbachhi Seena, cutting a five-layered cake with a knife as a group of inmates clapped and whistled. Seena can also be seen wearing a garland made out of apples. The video was reportedly shot by an inmate.

This has raised concerns over the supervision and violations of prison rules, with the police investigating the incident.

According to the police, they are also investigating how an inmate could record the video when mobile phones are not allowed under prison rules.

Seena is accused of killing his rival Venkatesha in Bengaluru's Dodda Bommasandra in January this year. He was shot in the leg by police during an attempted escape before being arrested in February.

Former IPS officer Bhaskar Rao shared the video in a post on X and hit out at the Congress-led Karnataka government.

"Parappana Agrahara Jail is in news again. A massive cake enters the jail, and a rowdy with all his incarcerated mini rowdies celebrates his birthday with total impunity, and the same is recorded and uploaded on social media. Governance has gone to pits, Contractors are now publicly crying about corruption. Youths are on the streets to demand filling vacancies, Bengaluru administration is at its worst with potholes and garbage, four Congress MLAs are in jail," he said.

Parrapana Agrahara Jail is in news again !!!!! A massive cake enters the jail and a rowdy with all his incarcerated mini Rowdies celebrate his birthday with total impunity and the same is recorded and uploaded on Social Media…..!!!!!!🤣🤣🤣🤣@DrParameshwara has now abdicated &… pic.twitter.com/DsQxPi4kVj — Bhaskar Rao (@Nimmabhaskar22) October 5, 2025

Rao also alleged a "collapse of law and order" and targeted Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar.

"If this is not a total collapse of Law& Order, what more do you expect...such a huge public mandate is wasted," he said.