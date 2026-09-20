'25,000 CCTVs, 0 Arrests': Faridabad Man Seeks Answers After Father's Death

A speeding car killed a Faridabad man as he walked home from a temple last month, and his son has now accused the local police of moving too slowly on the case, with no arrests made so far.

Lakshmi Narayan Jhanwar died on the night of August 27 in a hit-and-run incident in Faridabad. Around 8.35 pm, a speeding car struck him and ran him over.

According to the police FIR, Jhanwar was walking home after visiting a temple when he was hit by a car roughly 100 metres from his house. The driver did not stop and left the scene. His daughter later filed a complaint, and an FIR was registered at Surajkund Police Station.

His son, Amit, who works at Facebook, says CCTV footage from the area shows the car was travelling at a very high speed, so fast that his father had no chance to get out of the way.

He is calling for a thorough investigation and strict action against those responsible, saying this is the only way his father can get justice. He has also asked whether the sections currently listed in the FIR go far enough, or whether the facts of the case call for additional charges to be added.

Amit has urged the Faridabad Police to identify everyone who was in the car at the time of the incident. He points out that the city has around 25,000 smart cameras that could help track down the people inside the vehicle.

He has also asked for an investigation into the driver's identity and role, along with a check on whether the driver was using a phone or under the influence of alcohol when the crash happened.

NDTV sought details of the case from the Faridabad Police. According to the police, an FIR was registered on August 28 under Sections 106 and 281.

Police said a man named Brijesh, a resident of Mevla Maharajpur, was called in for questioning on September 3 as part of the investigation. However, no arrests have been made in the case so far.

The police have seized the vehicle involved and say the investigation is continuing based on CCTV footage and other evidence.