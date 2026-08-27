Speeding Truck Hits 2 Faridabad Cops On Bike, Drags Them For Over 50 Metres

A speeding 10-wheeler truck dragged two traffic policemen for over 50 metres after knocking their motorcycle down in the middle of a market in Faridabad on Wednesday, killing both personnel on the spot, police said.

The truck driver did not stop after running over the policemen and fled the scene, leaving the vehicle behind. The entire episode was captured on CCTV cameras, following which police impounded the truck and registered an FIR, they said.

The two constables, identified as Naveen (24), a resident of Bhiwani, and Abhishek (26), a resident of Tosham, were posted with the traffic police and attached to the Parvatiya Colony police chowki.

According to police, the two were patrolling on a motorcycle along Sohna Road on Wednesday afternoon. Naveen was riding the motorcycle while Abhishek was riding pillion.

CCTV footage shows the truck colliding with the side of their motorcycle, following which Naveen lost control and slid underneath the truck. Both policemen fell onto the road, and the truck ran over them, police said.

The two were stuck under the truck along with their motorcycle and were dragged for more than 50 metres. Their helmets shattered and were flung away, before the truck's wheels ran over their heads, according to police.

Both policemen were rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared them dead.

"An FIR has been registered against the truck driver at Saran police station. We informed the family of the deceased and their bodies are kept in the mortuary. A further probe is underway," a senior police officer said.

Police said the accused driver fled the spot after the accident, and efforts are underway to trace him.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)