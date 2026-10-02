UPCISB Exam Date 2026: Cooperative Banking Exam Schedule Released, Check Dates

UPCISB Exam Date 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Cooperative Institutional Service Board (UPCISB) has released the detailed exam schedule for the Combined Cooperative Banking, Non-Banking and Technical Service Examination (General Selection) 2026. The written examination for various posts will be conducted from October 14 to October 26, 2026. The exam will be held in three shifts each day from 8 am to 10 am, 12 pm to 2 pm and 4 pm to 6 pm. Candidates who successfully submitted their applications can check and download the detailed UPCISB Exam Date 2026 schedule PDF from the official website, upcisb.upsdc.gov.in.

Click here: UPCISC Exam Date 2026 PDF

UPCISB Exam Date 2026: Check Post-Wise Schedule

According to the official notification, the examination will be conducted in a single stage, which will be treated as the main examination. The marks obtained in this examination will be considered for preparing the merit and selection list. The post-wise UPCISB exam schedule is given below:

Assistant / Cashier (Banking Assistant) / Clerical Staff (Category 3): October 14, 2026

October 14, 2026 Assistant Accountant (Category 3) / Accounts Clerk (Category 3): October 16, 2026

October 16, 2026 Accountant (Category 3) / Assistant Accountant (Category 3): October 22, 2026

October 22, 2026 Junior Engineer (Civil) (Category 3): October 26, 2026

UPCISB Exam 2026: Shift Timings And Details

The UPCISB written examination will be conducted in three shifts on the scheduled dates. The first shift will be held from 8 am to 10 am, while the second shift will take place from 12 pm to 2 pm. The third shift is scheduled from 4 pm to 6 pm.

Candidates who have applied for the Combined Cooperative Banking, Non-Banking and Technical Service Examination 2026 should check the official schedule carefully and make note of their respective examination date and shift. The detailed exam schedule PDF is available on the official UPCISB website. Candidates should also follow the instructions mentioned in the official notification and admit card.