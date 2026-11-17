The Mahindra XEV 9S has become the latest electric SUV from the homegrown carmaker to earn a full five-star rating in Bharat NCAP crash tests. The result applies across all variants of the seven-seat electric SUV, giving Mahindra another safety credential for its growing EV line-up.

Crash-Test Scores

In the Bharat New Car Assessment Program, the XEV 9S scored 31.15 out of 32 points for adult occupant protection and 45 out of 49 points for child occupant protection. Both results translate into a five-star rating, and Mahindra has confirmed that the scores cover every trim of the SUV.

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The frontal offset deformable barrier test returned 'good' protection for the driver's head, neck, chest, pelvis, thighs, tibiae and feet. The co-driver also received 'good' protection across most assessed body regions, with the chest rated 'adequate'.

Side-Impact Test

The XEV 9S performed equally well in side-impact testing. In the side movable deformable barrier test, it offered 'good' protection across all assessed body regions, while the side pole impact test returned the same result.

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These outcomes are particularly relevant for a large family-oriented electric SUV, where side impacts and pole collisions can pose a greater risk to occupants seated closer to the doors. The five-star rating indicates that the XEV 9S's structure and restraint systems performed consistently across the assessed crash scenarios.

Mahindra XEV 9S: Safety Features

The XEV 9S comes with multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, hill-hold assist, a 360-degree camera, blind-spot view, tyre-pressure monitoring and ISOFIX child-seat mounts. Higher variants add advanced driver-assistance systems including adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, forward-collision warning, automatic emergency braking and driver drowsiness alert.

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Mahindra XEV 9S: Range, Battery

Mahindra offers the XEV 9S with three battery options: 59kWh, 70kWh and 79kWh. All support DC fast charging at rates between 140kW and 180kW.

The entry-level Pack One Above is available with either the 59kWh battery producing 231hp or the 79kWh unit producing 286hp, both driving the rear wheels. ARAI-rated range stands at up to 521km for the 59kWh version and up to 679km for the 79kWh variants.

The mid-spec Pack Two Above uses a 70kWh battery with a 245hp motor and is rated for up to 600km. The top-spec Pack Three and Pack Three Above are offered exclusively with the 79kWh battery. With all of this, the prices of the XEV 9S start at Rs 20.65 lakh (ex-showroom).