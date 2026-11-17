JSW Motors has switched on its official India website weeks before the brand's formal market debut. The company is expected to unveil its first model, the Combat plug-in hybrid SUV, on December 3, with prospective buyers now able to register interest online.

New Brand In Indian Market

The website, jswmotors.com, marks the first visible step in JSW's passenger-vehicle launch plan. It invites customers to register their interest ahead of the December unveiling, although the company has not yet opened bookings or disclosed variant-wise pricing.

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JSW Motors is part of the JSW Group's push into advanced electrified mobility. The company is developing a greenfield manufacturing facility in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Maharashtra, with production lines, battery assembly, research and supplier-integration facilities.

JSW Combat: Expectations

The Combat is expected to be a boxy D-segment SUV based on the Jetour T2, a model from Chery, JSW's Chinese partner. The SUV is expected to use a plug-in hybrid system combining a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, direct-injection turbo-petrol engine with two electric motors and an 18.4 kWh battery pack. Combined output is expected to be around 360 hp and 610 Nm, delivered to the front wheels through a three-speed dedicated hybrid transmission.

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Based on the global-spec T2, the 18.4 kWh battery is rated for 90 km of pure-electric driving on the NEDC cycle. A 6.6 kW AC charger is said to replenish the battery from 30 to 100 per cent in roughly three hours, while a 50 kW DC charger can take it from 30 to 80 percent in 27 minutes.

JSW Combat: Cabin

Inside, the Combat is expected to remain close to the T2, apart from JSW-specific branding. The dashboard is likely to carry a 15.6-inch infotainment touchscreen, a 10.6-inch digital driver's display and a four-spoke steering wheel.

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The expected equipment list includes a 12-speaker sound system, panoramic sunroof, powered and ventilated front seats, ambient lighting and a 540-degree camera system that combines a 360-degree view with an underfloor view. Adaptive cruise control is also expected to be part of the package.

JSW Combat: Manufacturing

The Combat will be built at JSW's upcoming plant in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar. The facility is reported to span 600 acres, with an initial installed capacity of 500,000 vehicles a year, and forms part of a cumulative investment plan exceeding Rs 27,000 crore.

JSW has also lined up more than 50 Indian and global suppliers for the first plug-in hybrid SUV. The company has not confirmed whether the Combat will be the only model launched in December or whether additional vehicles will follow soon after.