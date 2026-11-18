A video circulating on social media claims to show a Chinese motorcycle helmet that deploys a full-body airbag the moment its rider falls. The clip has been widely shared and has amassed millions of views, with claims that the technology was developed in China. However, the video and the claims surrounding it remain unverified

What The Video Shows

The footage begins with a rider falling from a motorcycle, after which an airbag appears to inflate from the helmet and envelop the rider's body. The idea is that the cushioning layer would absorb impact before the rider reaches the road. This is similar to the safety features used in modern cars with multiple airbags protecting the occupants from all sides.

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At the end of the clip, the airbag deflates, revealing the rider's gear. The visual effect is dramatic enough to have fuelled widespread sharing. However, it also raises immediate questions about whether the footage is a genuine product demonstration or an AI-generated concept.

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Claims Around The Makers

Reports circulating online attribute the helmet to two Chinese companies: Lanxi Yema Motorcycle Fittings and Yanfeng Automotive. However, neither company has made a public announcement regarding the product.

Lanxi Yema is a helmet manufacturer based in Zhejiang, China. Its official materials describe an annual production capacity of 2.5 million helmets. Yanfeng, meanwhile, does develop and manufacture automotive safety products, including airbags, seat belts and steering wheels. But its public product portfolio does not establish any link to the helmet shown in the viral clip.

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Why The Video Looks AI-Generated

Several details in the video do not add up. The helmet does not carry Lanxi Yema's branding; instead, it displays the logo of AGV, an Italian helmet brand. The rider is also seen wearing a Dainese leather suit, another Italian brand.

Those inconsistencies make it difficult to treat the footage as evidence of a Chinese-developed product. At present, there is no official press release, product page, certification document, or independent test result to support the claims being made online.

Airbags In Helmet

Airbag-equipped motorcycle gear is not science fiction. Riders already use airbag vests and jackets that deploy in a crash, and helmet-mounted airbag concepts have been explored before.

In 2022, Italian manufacturer AIROH and Swedish safety company Autoliv unveiled a prototype helmet with airbag technology. That project, however, was separate from the video now circulating online.