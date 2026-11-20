Reporters traveling with US President Donald Trump were asked to surrender cell phones they had used in China in a rare security precaution as Air Force One prepared to leave Shenzhen on Thursday.

"A staffer collected a number of cellphones from poolers when we got on the plane and placed them in a Faraday bag, designed to block signal," a White House pool reporter said in a note upon returning to the US.

"This was explained to us as being a necessary cybersecurity precaution against potential spying attempts," the report added.

According to the separate video pool report, a presidential aide collected temporary "burner" phones used by White House staff during the China visit for disposal or data wiping.

Journalists were asked to place devices they had used in the country into signal-blocking bags until the aircraft landed in the United States.

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The so-called Faraday bags are designed to shield electronic devices from wireless communications, reducing the risk of surveillance or data collection.

Burner phones are temporary devices used in place of regular cell phones to protect them from potential security threats.

The video pool report said many reporters and photographers had left their regular work and personal phones, laptops and smart watches inside the protective bags before landing in China on Wednesday.

Those devices were not collected and could be used on the return flight, while journalists who had relied on their regular cell phones during the visit were left without them.

The phones were returned to the pool reporters upon Air Force One landing stateside.

The unusual precautions followed Trump's meetings with world leaders in Shenzhen, including Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

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