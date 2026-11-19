Historic trilateral meeting between US President Donald Trump, China's Xi Jinping and Russia's Vladimir Putin has begun in Shenzhen. Commencing the three-way meeting, Trump said the three leaders were "making history".

"We are going to discuss the war between Russia and Ukraine," Trump said as the unprecendented summit in Shenzhen began.

Who Said What

Host Xi Jinping welcomed the two world leaders for a talk focused on peace and meeting global challenges together.

"The days the world was made up of isolated islands were long gone. I often say that living in the same global village all rise and fall together. We are a community with a shared future. In this global village, major countries show the special responsibilities," Xi said.

Stressing on the need for a positive interaction as "not optional, but a must", Xi said, "In recent years, China has been promoting the comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination with Russia and developing the constructive relationship of strategic stability with the United States."

Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday that his trilateral meeting with his US and Russian counterparts was of "groundbreaking significance".

"The gathering of the leaders of China, Russia and the United States for the first time in history is of groundbreaking significance," Xi said at the outset of talks with US President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.

Russian President Putin said the three nations have "shared responsibility" and "shared interests" in the settlement of regional conflicts, including Ukraine war. Putin said Ukraine war was discussed with Xi on Wednesday and with Trump today, during the bilateral meeting.

"We have shared interests in the fight against the threats and challenges of our times, namely international terrorism, transnational organised crime, etc. I am convinced that Russia, the US, and China, our people, are capable of making a significant contribution to strengthening peace over the world," he said.

Trump said the three leaders have a lot of things to discuss, including Russia-Ukraine war.

"We have a special responsibility to maintain open, respectful, and productive dialogue on issues impacting not just our people but the entire planet," US President said, adding that the three nuclear powers will also discuss denuclearisation.

"As the world's three largest nuclear powers by far, the United States, Russia and China are uniquely positioned to discuss how to reduce the number of nuclear weapons on Earth and also to lessen the risk that those weapons will ever be used," Trump said, noting that giving up on nuclear weapons is "not an easy thing to do", but vital that world leaders cooperate.

Pre-Cursor To Trilateral

Ahead of the three-way meeting, Trump met Putin and Xi separately. The Kremlin said they discussed the war in Ukraine and that Putin left the meeting in an "excellent" mood.

In a meeting with Xi right after, Trump thanked him for a lavish welcome and expressed hope that their trilateral with Putin would be successful.

"We're looking to both help with respect to the war with Russia and Ukraine," Trump said. "I'd like to see it ended. I think I can speak for both of us very much."