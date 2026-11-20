A man from Bihar, popularly known as the 'Gold Man', became the centre of attention at a religious event organised by Uttar Pradesh politician Raja Bhaiya in Kunda, Pratapgarh. Prem Kumar Singh arrived at the Shri Ram Katha wearing around 6.3 kg of gold jewellery, reportedly worth more than Rs 10 crore.

Dressed in heavy gold chains, bracelets and other ornaments, Singh quickly attracted attention from devotees and visitors at the venue. His unusual appearance drew large crowds, with several people eager to catch a glimpse of him.

Some visitors approached him for selfies, while others wanted to take photographs with him. His presence became a talking point at the religious gathering.

The event, held in Kunda in Pratapgarh district, was organised around the Shri Ram Katha by Raja Bhaiya. Singh travelled from Bihar to attend the programme and attracted attention with his distinctive style and extensive gold jewellery.

Speaking to the media at the venue, Singh shared his views on the religious gathering and the Ram Katha organised by Raja Bhaiya.

His appearance added an unexpected talking point to the event, with his gold ornaments drawing considerable interest from people attending the programme.

Singh is widely recognised for his fondness for wearing large quantities of gold jewellery, earning him the nickname 'Gold Man' in Bihar.

(With inputs from Amitendra Srivastava)