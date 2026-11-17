Share Market News: Indian stock markets are back in rally mode. The Nifty 50 has climbed above 25,000, foreign investors have returned with billions of dollars, and the recent sell-off seems a distant memory for many investors.

But fund managers have a warning. The best time to prepare for a market correction is when stocks are rising, not when panic sets in.

With the Nifty 50 closing at 25,144 on Friday and rising further on Monday, the benchmark has recovered sharply from around 22,700 at the end of October. The November 2-6 rally was particularly strong, with the index gaining 8.6 per cent, its biggest weekly advance since February 2021.

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Foreign investors have also returned in force. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought Indian equities worth Rs 84,290 crore between November 2 and 13. That is more than the approximately Rs 70,000 crore they withdrew during September and October.

For retail investors, the temptation to chase the rally is understandable. But the bigger question is whether their portfolios are positioned to handle the next downturn.

"Rallies have a way of making risk invisible," said Rishabh Nahar, Partner and Fund Manager at Qode Advisors. "When every position is in the green, nobody asks how the portfolio would behave in a 10 or 15 per cent drawdown. That question is much easier to answer calmly now than in the middle of a sell-off," Nahar told NDTV.

Why A Stock Market Rally Can Hide Portfolio Risks

The latest rally has not lifted every sector equally. Bank Nifty gained more than 3.5 per cent last week, while the Nifty rose less than 1 per cent. Information technology and commodity stocks lagged. This matters because investors who bought the rally's winners may now have an unintended concentration in their portfolios.

Even stocks from different sectors may carry similar risks. A bank, an NBFC and a capital-markets company, for instance, could all be exposed to liquidity conditions, interest rates and foreign investment flows.

"Diversification is not about how many stocks you own. It is about how many different sources of risk you own," Nahar said. "Twenty stocks that all depend on the same macro driver behave like one big position when the cycle turns."

Inflation, Oil And Foreign Flows Remain Risks

The rally has also arrived against a backdrop of lingering economic uncertainties.

Retail inflation climbed to 6.09 per cent in October, crossing the RBI's upper tolerance limit. Markets have also started factoring in the possibility of a December rate hike.

Crude oil remains volatile, while the rally's dependence on foreign flows presents another vulnerability. The same investors who have poured money into Indian equities can reverse course quickly.

The September-October correction offered a reminder of what happens when foreign investors turn sellers. Stocks and assets that investors expected to provide diversification often fell together.

"In a real risk-off move, assets that usually move independently can fall together," Nahar said. "Investors discover that their so-called defensive holdings were just less volatile versions of the same bet. The time to stress-test a hedge is before you need it."

What Investors Should Check Before The Next Correction

Adding more stocks may not necessarily make a portfolio safer. Nahar suggests investors look beyond individual companies and consider whether their investments depend on different market factors. That could mean diversifying across value, momentum, quality and low-volatility strategies, as well as across asset classes.

"A portfolio built on different return drivers doesn't need to predict the next correction to survive it," he said. There are three other things investors should examine while markets remain strong:

Concentration: Check whether a rally has pushed a few stocks or sectors beyond their intended portfolio weight.

Check whether a rally has pushed a few stocks or sectors beyond their intended portfolio weight. Risk tolerance: Understand how much of a portfolio's value you can realistically withstand losing during a correction.

Understand how much of a portfolio's value you can realistically withstand losing during a correction. Rebalancing discipline: Establish rules for reviewing and adjusting holdings instead of reacting to every market move.

A rising market is not just an opportunity to make money. It is also an opportunity to examine whether the gains have left a portfolio more vulnerable than it appears. "In our experience, the worst time to make a plan is when markets are falling and fear is high," Nahar said. "A rally gives you time to think clearly about risk."