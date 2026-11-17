Stock Market News: India's defence sector is getting a massive financial push. The government allocated Rs 7.85 lakh crore to defence in the Union Budget 2026-27. Of this, Rs 1.85 lakh crore has been earmarked for capital acquisition, creating opportunities for companies involved in manufacturing military aircraft, missiles, radar systems and other defence equipment.

For investors tracking defence stocks, this raises an important question: which companies could benefit from the government's increased spending? FOLLOW LIVE MARKET UPDATES

Bharat Electronics, Hindustan Aeronautics and Bharat Dynamics are among the established players to watch. Transline Technologies, which is preparing for its proposed initial public offering (IPO), is another company that has drawn attention because of its surveillance and security technology business.

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Share Market News: Four Defence Stocks To Watch

1. Transline Technologies: An IPO To Keep On The Radar

Transline Technologies is a technology and security solutions company preparing for its proposed IPO. Its business includes video surveillance, biometric identity management, IT infrastructure and technology-enabled security services. These capabilities could find applications in government buildings, critical infrastructure and security installations, including defence-related facilities. The company received SEBI observations for its proposed IPO on January 22, 2026. Its draft red herring prospectus proposes an offer for sale of up to 1.62 crore equity shares by existing shareholders, with a proposed listing on the BSE and NSE.

2. Bharat Electronics: Riding The Defence Electronics Opportunity

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) is among the established players that could benefit from India's defence modernisation programme. The company manufactures radar systems, electronic warfare equipment, surveillance systems and communication solutions for the armed forces. As the military increases its focus on modern radar networks, air-defence systems and electronic warfare capabilities, demand for these products could create fresh business opportunities for BEL. The company is also involved in several upcoming defence programmes. Its exposure across multiple segments of military electronics gives it an opportunity to participate in different procurement projects. However, investors will need to track fresh order inflows, execution and profit margins to assess how much of the increased government spending translates into earnings.

3. Hindustan Aeronautics: More Opportunities In Military Aviation

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is another defence stock that investors can keep on their radar. The company manufactures fighter aircraft, helicopters, aero-engines and other aerospace equipment for India's armed forces. The FY2026-27 Budget has earmarked Rs 63,734 crore for aircraft and aero-engines under the capital acquisition head, compared with Rs 48,614 crore in the previous year's Budget Estimates. This represents an increase of around 31 per cent. The higher allocation could support procurement opportunities for domestic aerospace manufacturers. HAL's ability to benefit will depend on the projects awarded to it, timely availability of components and its manufacturing and delivery capabilities.

4. Bharat Dynamics: Missile And Guided Weapons Demand

Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) is a key player in India's missile manufacturing ecosystem. The company manufactures guided missiles, torpedoes and other defence equipment. India's growing focus on indigenous missile systems and multi-layered air-defence capabilities could create opportunities for BDL. The company's position in missile manufacturing also makes it relevant to upcoming procurement programmes.



{Disclaimer: This article is not investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security. Defence stocks are subject to market volatility, valuation risks, execution delays and changes in government procurement priorities. Investors should conduct their own research and consult a SEBI-registered investment adviser before making investment decisions.}