John Abraham is ready to return to the big screen with a new psychological thriller titled Guru. The actor, whose last major release was Tehran more than a year ago, has teamed up with director Ribhu Dasgupta for this film. While Guru has been in production for some time, the makers have now added a new name to the cast.

As per Variety India, actor Nikita Dutta, who is known for her work in Gold and Kabir Singh, joined the project as its leading lady.

Shooting has already started, and the story follows a man who begins to question everything around him after noticing that his memories do not match the reality he is living in. This strange experience slowly changes his life and leaves him unsure about what is real and what is not.

Speaking about the film, Ribhu Dasgupta said, “The world of Guru is unsettling. Anything that has depth in terms of story, treatment, and performance at the same time gives you something to relish, excites, and challenges a filmmaker. I have been wanting to collaborate with John for a long time and ‘Guru' is that script with that destiny.”

“Guru is the kind of story that stays with you long after you've read it. What drew me to the film was the uncertainty at its core – when you can't trust your own memory, reality itself becomes a question. The storyline is layered, unsettling, and deeply intriguing, and I'm excited for audiences to experience it,” John Abraham added.

Other than John Abraham and Nikita Dutta, Guru also stars Danish Pandor, Arif Zakaria, and Kitu Gidwani.

While the release date for Guru is not known yet, John Abraham will also be seen in Force 3. The actor is set to reprise his role as ACP Yashvardhan Singh, the film also stars Harshvardhan Rane and Tanya Maniktala. Directed by Bhav Dhulia, the film is scheduled to release on March 19, 2027.

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