Indian Railways Launches 7-Day Kerala Tour With Packages Starting At Rs 59,100

Planning a Kerala getaway this winter? The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced a seven-day Kerala package covering some of the state's most popular destinations, including Kochi, Munnar, Thekkady, Kumarakom and Kovalam.

The “Grand Kerala with Trivandrum Tour” is scheduled from December 13 to December 19. It combines flights, hotel stays, meals, sightseeing and transfers.

The package operates by flight on the Ahmedabad–Kochi–Thiruvananthapuram–Ahmedabad route.

Day 1: Ahmedabad To Kochi

The Kerala holiday begins on December 13 with a flight from Ahmedabad to Kochi. On arrival, travellers will be transferred to their hotel.

The first sightseeing stop is Marine Drive in Kochi, followed by dinner and an overnight stay at the hotel.

Day 2: Kochi To Munnar

After breakfast, travellers will check out and explore Fort Kochi, including attractions such as the Dutch Palace, St Francis Church and Santa Cruz Basilica.

The group will then travel to Munnar, around 122 km from Kochi. Dinner and an overnight stay will be arranged at the Munnar hotel.

Day 3: Explore Munnar

Photo: Pexels

The third day is dedicated to Munnar sightseeing.

Travellers will visit Eravikulam National Park in the morning, followed by an afternoon trip covering Mattupetty Dam, Echo Point and Kundala Dam Lake.

The day ends with another overnight stay in Munnar.

Day 4: Munnar To Thekkady

After breakfast, the tour moves from Munnar to Thekkady.

Travellers will visit a Tea Museum before proceeding to Thekkady. After checking into the hotel, the afternoon is reserved for activities such as boating on Periyar, subject to availability, or a visit to a Spice Plantation Garden.

Dinner and overnight stay will be at Thekkady.

Day 5: Thekkady To Kumarakom

The fifth day takes travellers towards Kumarakom, one of Kerala's best-known backwater destinations.

After breakfast and hotel check-out, the group will proceed to Kumarakom and check into a houseboat.

The day includes an overnight stay on the houseboat, with meals provided as part of the package.

Day 6: Kumarakom To Kovalam

After breakfast, travellers will check out from the houseboat and head towards Kovalam. Once at the hotel, the itinerary includes a visit to Azhimala Temple and Kovalam Beach.

The final overnight hotel stay will be in Kovalam.

Day 7: Kovalam To Thiruvananthapuram

The final day begins with hotel check-out and a transfer to Thiruvananthapuram. Travellers will visit the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple before being dropped at Thiruvananthapuram Airport for the return journey.

The flight then takes travellers back towards Ahmedabad, bringing the seven-day Kerala tour to an end.

How Much Does The Kerala Package Cost?

According to the IRCTC package document, the fare per person is:

Adult, single sharing: Rs 83,400

Adult, twin sharing: Rs 61,500

Adult, triple sharing: Rs 59,100

Child with extra bed (5–11 years): Rs 53,600

Child without extra bed (5–11 years): Rs 48,400

Child without bed (2–5 years): Rs 36,900

What Is Included In The Package?

The package includes economy-class air tickets (round trip), hotel accommodation, non-AC rooms at Munnar and Thekkady, deluxe houseboat accommodation, transfers and sightseeing by Tempo Traveller.

Breakfast and dinner are included under the MAP meal plan, while the houseboat package includes breakfast, lunch and dinner. Applicable taxes and travel insurance are also included.

Travellers will have to pay separately for expenses not specifically mentioned in the inclusions. These include entrance tickets, boating and other activity charges, personal expenses, tips, laundry, beverages, room service and similar costs.

The package also does not include optional or unspecified activities and water sports.

Important Things To Know Before Booking

The IRCTC document notes that the itinerary may be altered in unavoidable circumstances. Hotel confirmation is subject to availability, with a similar-category hotel offered if the proposed property is unavailable.

There are specific timings for the Kumarakom houseboat. Cruising is scheduled from 12 noon to 1:30 pm and again from 3:30 pm to 5:30 pm, with overnight cruising not permitted. Travellers should also note that the houseboat check-in time is 12 noon and check-out is 9 am.

The flight schedule mentioned in the package is indicative and may change depending on airline operations.

Cancellation policy

The package also comes with a graded cancellation policy. Cancellation 21 days before departure attracts a 30% deduction, while cancellation between 15 and 21 days before departure attracts a 55% deduction. Cancellations made 14 to eight days before departure attract an 80% deduction, while cancellations seven days or fewer before departure, or no-shows, attract a 100% deduction.

With flights, accommodation, meals, sightseeing and a houseboat stay bundled together, the package offers a packed seven-day route through Kerala, particularly for travellers opting for the triple-sharing fare of Rs 59,100 per person.