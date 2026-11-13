'Took Mercedes Out Without Parents' Knowledge,' Confesses Kerala Teen In Crash Case

The police team probing the fatal accident involving a Mercedes-Benz car allegedly driven by a 17-year-old son of a District Judge has recorded the teenager's statement again as part of the process of preparing a report for submission before the court, officials said on Friday.

The accident occurred on October 25 at Cheranalloor in Kochi, claiming the life of Jayabalakrishnan (55), who was returning home on his scooter from his shop.

The District Crime Branch team, which is investigating the case, had approached the court seeking permission to record the teenager's statement separately, without his father's presence.

Sources said that in his fresh statement, the boy admitted that he had driven cars and motorcycles on earlier occasions and had even ridden motorcycles to his educational institution.

However, he maintained that his parents were unaware of his driving and that he had taken the vehicle without their knowledge, sources said.

The statement was recorded as part of the preparation of a social background report on the juvenile for submission before the court dealing with cases involving children in conflict with the law, officials said.

The 17-year-old was initially granted bail by the police and subsequently by the Juvenile Justice Board.

The police and family members of Jayabalakrishnan challenged the bail before the Additional District and Sessions Court.

However, the court rejected their plea and criticised the police for failing to follow the prescribed procedures in a case involving a juvenile.

Meanwhile, the Kerala High Court granted anticipatory bail to the teenager's father, who is an Additional District Sessions Judge posted in Thrissur, in connection with the case.

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