Massive Crackdown On Private Bus Violations In Kochi After Techie's Death

The death of a young IT professional in a private bus accident in Kochi has triggered a massive crackdown by the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD), with 382 cases registered against private buses for various traffic and safety violations in a single day.

The enforcement drive follows the death of 29-year-old Akshara, a native of Thrissur and an employee of Ernst & Young at Infopark, who was hit by a private bus on November 4 near Kuzhikkattumoola Junction on the Kakkanad-Edachira road. Akshara was returning from a gym when the bus struck her. She later died due to her injuries at a hospital.

The bus driver, CK Binoy, was subsequently arrested and booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The incident also prompted sharp observations from the Kerala High Court, which expressed shock after learning that the driver was already an accused in eight criminal cases. The court questioned how drivers with such criminal backgrounds were being permitted to operate passenger buses.

In a major enforcement operation across Ernakulam, MVD squads registered 382 cases and collected fines amounting to Rs 2,41,344.

The inspections were carried out in Aluva, Kakkanad, Kalamassery, Tripunithura, Fort Kochi and Mattancherry.

The crackdown primarily focused on the functioning of speed governors and whether private bus employees possessed valid Police Clearance Certificates (PCCs).

Officials also examined violations involving unlicensed conductors, buses operating with open doors, and drivers using mobile phones while driving.

The MVD has recommended action against buses employing staff without the required police clearance. Buses found operating without functioning speed governors have also been directed to rectify the violations before resuming services.

The Kerala High Court has additionally raised concerns over reckless driving, unsafe pedestrian infrastructure and unrealistic private bus schedules that could encourage dangerous competition on the roads.

The court has called for stronger monitoring of private bus drivers, including a proposed QR-code-based identification system, while authorities have been directed to examine the rationalisation of bus timings.