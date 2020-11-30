Driver Dead, Over 20 Passengers Injured As Bus Rams Tree In Kochi

The bus lost control and rammed into a tree, killing the driver and damaging the front portion of the vehicle, police sources said.

Kochi:

One person was killed and more than 20 passengers were injured when a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus met with an accident in Kochi in the early hours of Monday. The bus lost control and rammed into a tree, killing the driver and damaging the front portion of the vehicle, police sources said.

Three people, including the bus conductor, are in critical condition.

The accident spot is at a distance of 2km from Vytilla Transport hub in Kochi, a transit terminal, where the bus had stopped for a break of around 5-10 minutes right before the accident, said the KSRTC sources.

The bus was a super deluxe which ran services between Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode.

