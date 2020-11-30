Driver Dead, Over 20 Passengers Injured As Bus Rams Tree In Kochi

Three people, including the bus conductor, are in critical condition.

One person was killed and more than 20 passengers were injured when a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus met with an accident in Kochi in the early hours of Monday. The bus lost control and rammed into a tree, killing the driver and damaging the front portion of the vehicle, police sources said.

The accident spot is at a distance of 2km from Vytilla Transport hub in Kochi, a transit terminal, where the bus had stopped for a break of around 5-10 minutes right before the accident, said the KSRTC sources.

The bus was a super deluxe which ran services between Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode.