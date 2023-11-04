One Dead As Air Force Chopper Meets With Accident At Naval Base In Kerala

The helicopter met with an accident during routine maintenance taxi checks (File)

A Chetak helicopter of the Indian Navy met with a ground accident on Saturday at the runway of INS Garuda, Kochi, officials said, adding that a navy sailor lost his life in the incident.

According to officials of the Indian Navy, the helicopter met with an accident during routine maintenance taxi checks.

A Chetak helicopter met with a ground accident today during maintenance taxi checks at INS Garuda, Kochi, resulting in the unfortunate loss of life of one ground crew. A Board of Inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of accident. — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) November 4, 2023

"A board of inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of the accident," the officials added.

Further details are awaited.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)