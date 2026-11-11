Delhi-Based CEO Rejects Deepinder Goyal's Temple Device Over 'Not Made For India' Comment'

A Delhi-based startup chief executive has changed his mind about purchasing the newly launched "Temple" wearable device, following comments made by Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal. The device, which is a head-mounted AI and fitness gadget, is priced at Rs 85,000. It recently drew intense debate online over its high price tag and validity. Goyal addressed the heavy backlash and shared a detailed post on social media to defend the product. In his statement, he told consumers that the product was built for international markets rather than Indian buyers.

He stated, "Temple is not made for India. It's made for the world," adding that he expects no more than 1% of total sales to come from the country.

He also urged the public not to back the product because it is an Indian product, mentioning that his company aims to compete globally and does not require "nationalist support".

"Support us if you want to support early innovation, which could help you live a better life, and will continue to add more proof to its science over the years," he said.

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Criticism over Goyal's comments

His blunt remarks didn't go well with the online community. Ankit Aggarwal, who is the founder and CEO of talent engagement platform Unstop, reacted to the comments, explaining why he won't buy it.

"I was about to order Temple. The price & backlash didn't bother me. But I didn't after reading Deepinder's Diwali post: 'Temple isn't made for India; it's made for the world.' He doesn't expect >1% of sales from India," Aggarwal said on LinkedIn.

"To be clear, this is my decision, not anyone else's. I am not telling anyone what to buy."

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"What I do not get is the India part. Global brands want the Indian customer. Apple sells the Watch Ultra here, and Whoop launched officially in India in 2024. Over 3 years of use, an Apple Watch Ultra and a Whoop with its subscription come to about what Temple costs," he added.

"Those companies don't tell Indian buyers the product isn't for them. Temple, built by an Indian founder and backed by Indian founders and investors, says India will be 1% of sales. People here already pay this kind of money for premium trackers, and plenty would have paid it for Temple."