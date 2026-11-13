Kerala SSLC, Higher Secondary Exams 2027 Dates Announced: Exams To Begin From March 1

Kerala Board Exam 2027: The Kerala Board has announced the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC), Higher Secondary (HSE) Plus One and Plus Two exam dates for the academic session 2027. As per the official schedule, the SSLC examination is set to be conducted from March 1 to March 30, 2027. The Plus One and Plus Two exam will be held from March 2 to March 30, 2027.

General Education Minister N Samsudheen announced the exam schedule at a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram. Along with the theory exam dates, the government has also announced practical exam dates, model examination schedule and tentative result announcement timeline.

Kerala SSLC 2027 Exam Details

Students can check the important exam dates below:

SSLC IT practical exam dates: February 1 to 15, 2027

SSLC model examination dates: February 16 to 20, 2027

SSLC answer sheet evaluation date: April 5 to 27, 2027

Tentative result announcement: First week of May 2027

As per the data, approximately 4.25 lakh students are expected to appear for the SSLC board examination 2027 across 3,049 centres.

Kerala Plus Two Exam 2027: Check Important Dates

Approximately nine lakh students are expected to appear for the Kerala Plus One and Plus Two examination 2027. The exam will begin from 9:30 am on most days but on March 12 and 30, 2027 the exam will start from 2 pm.

Plus Two practical exam begins: January 25, 2027

Higher Secondary model examination dates: February 11 to 24, 2027

Answer sheet evaluation date: April 5, 2027

Tentative result declaration: By May 15, 2027

The first and second-year Vocational Higher Secondary examinations will be held at 389 centres, with around 53,000 students expected to appear.