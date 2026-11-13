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Kerala SSLC, Higher Secondary Exams 2027 Dates Announced: Exams To Begin From March 1

The Kerala Board has announced the SSLC, Plus One and Plus Two examination dates for the academic session 2027. The SSLC exam will be conducted from March 1 to 30, 2027. The Plus One and Plus Two exam will be held from March 2 to 30, 2027.

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Kerala SSLC, Higher Secondary Exams 2027 Dates Announced: Exams To Begin From March 1
Along with the theory exam dates, the government also announced model exam schedule and practical dates.
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Kerala Board Exam 2027: The Kerala Board has announced the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC), Higher Secondary (HSE) Plus One and Plus Two exam dates for the academic session 2027. As per the official schedule, the SSLC examination is set to be conducted from March 1 to March 30, 2027. The Plus One and Plus Two exam will be held from March 2 to March 30, 2027. 

General Education Minister N Samsudheen announced the exam schedule at a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram. Along with the theory exam dates, the government has also announced practical exam dates, model examination schedule and tentative result announcement timeline. 

Kerala SSLC 2027 Exam Details

Students can check the important exam dates below:

  • SSLC IT practical exam dates: February 1 to 15, 2027
  • SSLC model examination dates: February 16 to 20, 2027
  • SSLC answer sheet evaluation date: April 5 to 27, 2027
  • Tentative result announcement: First week of May 2027

As per the data, approximately 4.25 lakh students are expected to appear for the SSLC board examination 2027 across 3,049 centres. 

Kerala Plus Two Exam 2027: Check Important Dates

Approximately nine lakh students are expected to appear for the Kerala Plus One and Plus Two examination 2027. The exam will begin from 9:30 am on most days but on March 12 and 30, 2027 the exam will start from 2 pm. 

  • Plus Two practical exam begins: January 25, 2027
  • Higher Secondary model examination dates: February 11 to 24, 2027
  • Answer sheet evaluation date: April 5, 2027 
  • Tentative result declaration: By May 15, 2027

The first and second-year Vocational Higher Secondary examinations will be held at 389 centres, with around 53,000 students expected to appear.

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