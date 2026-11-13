Kerala Teenager Hires Friends To Kidnap, Rob, Kill Boyfriend. He Survives

Seeking to get rid of her boyfriend, a 19-year-old woman in Kerala allegedly contracted her friends to kidnap, rob, and kill him, police said. Three women and two men with criminal records have been arrested over the attack in Malappuram's Tirur.

The accused lured the boyfriend into a trap, brutally assaulted him inside a car and abandoned him near a riverside in the middle of the night.

The police have identified the woman as Safana, 19, a resident of Pattambi in Palakkad district. She had asked her friends, Nadia, 20, and Rabiba, 25, both residents of Tirur, and Irshad, 28, and Azharudheen, 25, to execute the plan.

Safana's boyfriend, who is also from Pattambi, was lured to Tirur late at night, unaware of what the cops described as a carefully planned ambush. One of the accused then allegedly approached him and offered to take him to her. Trusting him, the man hopped onto his motorcycle and went to a location where the others had been waiting.

The man was then forced into a car and assaulted, police said. The attackers robbed him of his mobile phone and also attempted to kill him. Eventually, they dumped the injured man on the roadside near the Thazhepalam riverbank and fled.

The man managed to contact the police and the five suspects were caught by a police team led by Tirur Inspector Jaleel Karuthedath near Thazhepalam in the early hours of Wednesday.

All five were produced before the Tirur Magistrate Court and remanded to judicial custody.

What makes the incident particularly disturbing, investigators said, is the criminal background of the two men who were recruited for the attack. Irshad and Azharudheen are accused in several criminal cases, including drug trafficking, attempted murder and violent assaults in the coastal belt, police said. Both have previously served time in jail. They have also faced proceedings under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, KAAPA, officials added.

The police are now investigating the circumstances surrounding the alleged attack and the roles played by each accused.