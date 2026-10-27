Arson Near Kochi Synagogue Was "Test Run" For Multi-State Terror Plots: Cops

The arson attack outside the historic Kadavumbhagam Synagogue in Kochi on October 12 was not a simple act of violence. It was part of a larger terror plan that reached across several states, Kochi City Police Commissioner Kaliraj Mahesh Kumar said today.

Two weeks ago, a 32-year-old man identified as Ebin Paul set fire to Blossom Nursery, located opposite the Kadavumbhagam Synagogue in Ernakulam Market.

According to police, the accused arrived in a blue Maruti Suzuki Ignis, poured petrol on the premises, set it on fire and recorded the incident on his mobile phone before fleeing.

READ | Kerala Man Arrested For Arson Near Kochi Synagogue, Foreign Link Under Probe

The Commissioner said the attack, carried out in the early hours of October 12, was a "test case". The accused was first made to prove himself in Kochi and was then "promoted" for bigger tasks, police said.

According to the Commissioner, more than one person was involved. A handler gave Paul specific tasks, and money was sent to him through cryptocurrency. Police say he had earlier carried out similar arson attacks in Muvattupuzha in Ernakulam district.

The police say a terrorist organisation is behind the plot. Investigators found that the accused also helped locate targets in other states, where terror attacks were being planned.

Intelligence has been shared with the states that were targeted, the Commissioner said.

"This is not a simple arson. The picture is much larger," the Commissioner said, adding that central agencies, including intelligence agencies, had been involved in the probe from the first day.

The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) was invoked against the accused on October 23, and the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) will take over the investigation.

The police commissioner also clarified that specific intelligence report has not been shared with multiple state agencies and Central intelligence.

Who Is Ebin Paul?

Paul is from Vadayampady near Puthencruz, close to Kolenchery in Ernakulam district. He is a design graduate who studied in Pune, and a police team has travelled there to look into his background. According to Paul's family, he was undergoing treatment for depression and was doing design work from home.

Investigators earlier found that he received instructions on the messaging app Telegram from a contact saved as "Boss". In his statement, he named a person called "Vikram" as the one who instructed him. Police are still checking whether the two are the same person.

Paul is currently in judicial custody. Police have deciphered forensic results from his mobile phone, which has unravelled greater details of the handler from proscribed terrorist organisation.

"We can't reveal more details as critical information of larger terror plot has been deciphered," stated the commissioner.