2 Children Die After Falling Into Water Tank At Home In Kerala: Police

Two siblings, aged five and three, died after falling into a concrete water tank in the bathroom of their house here on Tuesday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Jennifer Juliet (5) and her brother Robin (3), children of John Kumar, a native of Kozhinjampara.

The incident occurred at Koorankad in Menonpara. The children were found inside the tank at around 10.30 am, police said.

According to the family, the children had been playing and were last seen in the bathroom. Their mother was the only person at home at the time of the incident.

It was not immediately clear how the children fell into the nearly three-foot-tall water tank, police said.

The children were pulled out of the tank and rushed to a nearby hospital, where they could not be saved.

Police have registered a case of unnatural death and launched an investigation.

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