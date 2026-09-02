At 11, He Was Assaulted. Now 20, His Therapy Led To Madrasa Teacher's Arrest

A madrasa teacher has been arrested for the sexual abuse of a minor boy in Kannur, six years after the abuse came to light through the survivor's disclosure during counselling.

The accused, Muhammed Basheer, 45, a native of Tavanur in Malappuram, was arrested by Chokli Police and later remanded to Kannur Central Jail.

Police said the boy was 11 years old when the abuse began. Basheer was then working as a teacher at a madrasa in Pullukkara near Panur. The abuse allegedly took place between 2017 and 2020.

The case surfaced recently after the survivor, who is now pursuing a gym trainer course, underwent counselling for mental health concerns. During the sessions, he disclosed the sexual abuse he had endured as a child.

Basheer had worked as a madrasa teacher in Pullukkara for around eight years before moving to Malappuram about four years ago.

Acting on the directions of the Thalassery Assistant Superintendent of Police, Tirur Police took Basheer into custody and handed him over to Chokli Police at around 1.30 am on Tuesday.

Chokli Police formally recorded his arrest at around 10.30 am. He was later produced before the Thalassery Additional District Sessions Court-I, which remanded him to Kannur Central Jail.