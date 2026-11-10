Vande Mataram Row Escalates In Kerala, BJP Targets Kasaragod Collector

The controversy over Kerala Minister K Muraleedharan and other dignitaries sitting down before the national song Vande Mataram was completed at an official function in Kasaragod has escalated, with the BJP announcing plans to approach Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Kerala Governor and the state government, seeking action against the District Collector.

The BJP has particularly targeted Kasaragod District Collector Sreedhanya Suresh, an IAS officer, accusing her of violating national protocol by sitting down after the first two stanzas of Vande Mataram while the remaining stanzas were still being sung.

The incident occurred during the inauguration of a laboratory at the Muliyar Family Health Centre in Kasaragod. Video footage shows Minister K Muraleedharan, MP Rajmohan Unnithan, MLA K Mahin and the District Collector taking their seats after the first two stanzas. MLA K Neelakandan and DCC president P K Faisal remained standing until the song concluded.

The footage also shows the minister speaking to others on the dais while the remaining stanzas were being sung.

Defending his actions, Minister K Muraleedharan maintained that Vande Mataram was never mentioned in the official programme schedule. He said the programme only listed an Ishwara Prarthana, or invocation song, and there was no prior indication that the complete version of Vande Mataram would be performed.

"I am a son of a freedom fighter. I don't need to prove my patriotism to anyone," Muraleedharan stated.

The minister argued that functions organised under the jurisdiction of a gram panchayat must follow the protocol prescribed by the Kerala government. He contended that there was no requirement to include all the stanzas of Vande Mataram in the programme and questioned the decision to perform the complete song under the invocation segment.

"The collector has to follow the protocols of the Union," it is appalling that she didn't stand up," said Kasaragod BJP president ASHWINI ML.

The BJP, however, rejected the explanation and singled out the District Collector for criticism.

The party argued that while ministers and MLAs might have political considerations, an IAS officer was bound to uphold the rules and regulations prescribed by the Government of India.

BJP leaders also accused the Collector of having political links with the Congress and its student wing, KSU.

The BJP maintained that the national song must be accorded due respect and cited the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act while demanding action against the Collector. The party said it would submit complaints to the Kerala government and the Governor and write to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

It also threatened sustained protests until action was initiated.

The controversy comes amid political debate over the rendition of the complete version of Vande Mataram at official functions, with the Kerala government maintaining that only the first two stanzas should be included in state government programmes.