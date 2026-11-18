Director Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh gave Bollywood one of its biggest blockbusters of all time with their Dhurandhar franchise. Recent reports suggested that the duo are all set to team up again after their historic success, with shooting planned for early 2027 and a release in 2028. Neither Aditya Dhar nor Ranveer Singh has confirmed any such speculation.

NDTV has exclusively learnt that nothing is confirmed as of yet. But the internet is surely blowing up with excitement.

Internet Reactions

One user wrote, "History is about to repeat itself, only bigger. India's finest actor #RanveerSingh and Bollywood's best filmmaker #AdityaDhar are reuniting after #Dhurandhar. Get ready for a cinematic masterpiece on Diwali 2028."

Another fan commented, "RANVEER SINGH x ADITYA DHAR BIG NEWS! Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar are reportedly reuniting for a grand mythological Hindu epic! If true, this could be something truly MASSIVE for Indian cinema. Can't wait!"

"Ladies and gentlemen, you are not ready for this. Coming together once again in December 2028. #AdityaDhar x #RanveerSingh," wrote another fan.

"Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh are about to cook again," read another comment.

"The DHURANDHAR duo is coming back!! RANVEER SINGH x ADITYA DHAR will be legendary!!" mentioned another user.

Reports further suggest that Aditya Dhar has been working on the project for several months and that Ranveer Singh is a frontrunner for the same. Exact details are yet to be revealed.

Ranveer Singh has begun shooting for his next project, Pralay. The end-of-the-world action thriller went on floors in Mumbai on Sunday. The film is being jointly produced by Birla Studios, True Story Films and Maa Kasam Films.

The film puts Ranveer at the centre of a survival story set in Mumbai. While details about the plot are being kept under wraps, Pralay is built around an end-of-the-world crisis and the fight to stay alive as things begin to fall apart.

Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, featured Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun. The first part arrived in theatres in December 2025, followed by the second instalment in March 2026.

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